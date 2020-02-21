



Friday February 21, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has called for a speedy investigation into the death of the police officer attached to his office.





"Deeply saddened by the death of Police Sergent Kipyegon Kenei who worked in my Harambee House Annex Office.”





“Kenei was a disciplined young police officer.”





“I urge the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death.”









"My heartfelt thoughts to the family, colleagues and friends. Rest In Peace," Ruto tweeted on Friday morning, February 21.





According to reports, Kenei was on duty when ex-CS Rashid Echesa visited Ruto’s office in connection to the fake Ksh40 billion arms.





His body was found by a cleaner on Thursday afternoon, February 20, at Villa Franca Estate in Imara Daima with a bullet in his head.





