Friday February 7, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has for the first time revealed the genesis of his bad blood with the late Daniel Arap Moi’s family.





According to Ruto, it is after he declared to run for the presidency in 2005 that his relationship with the Mois took a nosedive.





"We had a meeting in Eldama Ravine, where I declared my candidature for the presidency, that was the straw that broke the camel's back," DP Ruto narrated.





"From Eldama Ravine I thought it was a simple thing.”





“We were around 15 MPs, and it was customary that whenever we were around Nakuru, we would visit Mzee, have a cup of tea, have a little chat before we headed back," he recalled.





However, upon arrival at Moi's residence, Ruto and his fellow legislators found the gate locked and were denied entry on grounds that Moi did not want to meet anybody at the time.





"This time around we found the gate closed, we were told Mzee doesn't want to see us," Ruto recounted.





"I remember arguing at the time, that I did not want to be a community leader, I wanted to be president," he added.





Since that day, Ruto has never been allowed anywhere near Moi with his younger son, Gideon Moi, making sure of that.





On May 3, 2018, DP Ruto made a visit to the former head of state's Kabarak residence but failed to meet him again.



