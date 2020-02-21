Friday, February 21, 2020- National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has indirectly commented about Friday’s arrest of Court of Appeal Judge, Sankale Ole Kantai, over the last year’s murder of Dutch businessman Tob Cohen.





The Judge, who was in Mombasa was arrested by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) who said they have enough evidence to link him to Tob Cohen’s murder.





According to sleuths, Justice Sankale, was having sex with Tob cohen’s widow who is the prime suspect in the murder that DCI boss, George Kinoti, described as gruesome.





Justice Sankale is also believed to have helped Sarah Wairimu coverup the murder that shocked all the foreigners living and working in Kenya.





Commenting about the Judge’s arrest, Raila Odinga through his Communications Director, Philip Etale, said it is shameful for a Judge to be caught in the middle of a murder case.





“Shame on you Judge Sankale,” Etale wrote.



