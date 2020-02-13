Thursday February 13, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga took his differences with Deputy President William Ruto a little too far this time after he deliberately ignore the DP during the burial ceremony of former President Daniel Moi at his Kabarak Home in Nakuru yesterday.





This is after he failed to follow protocol by failing to mention Ruto as he recognized leaders who attended Moi’s burial.





It is not clear why Raila failed to recognise Ruto even after mentioning other leaders.

After recognising the President and First Lady Margret Kenyatta , he moved to the family without following the required protocol.





And to make matters worse, Raila indirectly chided the DP for riding on a hustler’s tag and campaigning against dynasties like him and President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the 2022 contest.





The deep-seated political rivalry between Ruto and Raila is an open secret as the 2022 succession politics take shape.



