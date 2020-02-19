Wednesday February 19, 2020-

Newly appointed Controller of Budget, Margaret Nyakang’o has claimed she wants a brand new car to match her status of being the manager of the government budget.





Speaking on Wednesday, Nyakango stated that she has been embarrassed in certain instances over the old and shameful vehicle that she uses to carry out office errands.





Nyakang’o disclosed to the National Assembly’s Finance and National Planning Committee that her office had no vehicle to carry her around hence has been chased away from some places due to the sorry state of her car adding that it did not fit her stature.





“I just wish members can see the vehicle am using, everyone here will sympathize with me. I have no vehicle. I have been chased in some places because of the vehicle am using. It is a shame,” Nyakong’o told the committee members.





President Uhuru Kenyatta nominated Margaret Nyakang’o as the new Controller of Budget on November 19, 2019.





With only one month in office, Nyakango wants a new limousine that befits her status.



