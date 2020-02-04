Tuesday February 4, 2020 - Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has spoken about the death of former President Daniel Arap Moi that occurred on Tuesday morning.





Miguna Miguna, who was interviewed with British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), said Moi was a dictator who killed thousands of Kenyans during his 24 year rule.





“The BBC World called for my views about the dead Dictator Moi at midnight and I told them that Moi left a horrible legacy of destruction in Kenya.”





“Whereas Kenyatta had shot Pinto, Mboya, killed hundreds in Kisumu and dumped JM's body in Ngong; Moi constructed TORTURE CHAMBERS...”





“On behalf of the 10,000 innocent Kenyans Moi butchered during the Wagalla Massacre; the 20,000 students, KAF soldiers and civilians he murdered after the 1982 coup attempt; and Titus Adungosi, Ochuka Raballa, Obuon, Okumu, Dr. Ouko, Oyugi Ogango and others....,” Miguna said





The lawyer also said Moi’s regime was characterized by grinding poverty, unemployment, institutionalized tribalism, nepotism and theft of public resources





The General also regretted why Moi died without being punished for his crimes.



