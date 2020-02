“On behalf of the 10,000 innocent Kenyans Moi butchered during the Wagalla Massacre; the 20,000 students, KAF soldiers and civilians he murdered after the 1982 coup attempt; and Titus Adungosi, Ochuka Raballa, Obuon, Okumu, Dr. Ouko, Oyugi Ogango and others....,” Miguna said