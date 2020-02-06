Thursday February 6, 2020 - Details have emerged about a confrontation between Deputy President William Ruto's allies and morgue attendants at the Lee Funeral Home, where retired President Daniel arap Moi's body was taken to after he passed away at Nairobi Hospital on Tuesday.





According to reports, Ruto, who arrived at the funeral home with his brigade, composing of legislators and Rift Valley leaders, was not allowed to view Mzee's body.





Ruto's arrival at Lee raised a lot of questions than answers.



In fact, Government officials were not in sight, despite his itinerary being made public in advance.





He was just left with his allies among them Kapsaret MP, Oscar Sudi , Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, and former State House comptroller, Franklin Bett .





"Immediately after the DP arrived, a number of politicians he had come with and those who had gathered outside waiting for him to be driven in walked into the morgue together.”





"When we got in, we were ushered into an office with the DP being offered a chair.”

“Some sat while some of us stood," a source disclosed to the outlet.





Sudi then reportedly asked the administration to allow the DP to view the body, a request which the attendant refused to heed to.





"A mzungu whom we believed is the manager or owner of the facility listened to us briefly before making it known that the request could not be granted immediately," said the source.





This apparently irked Ruto's entourage that felt that the waiting card pulled on them was a scheme to sideline them courtesy of the rivalry between Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and Ruto.





At that point, Ruto asked the agitated allies to patiently wait outside and give him some room to discuss with the attendant patiently.





"A minute later, Ruto also came out having not viewed the body as the rest of us," the source proclaimed.





Ruto then left for Kakamega County, where he condoled with the victims of the Kakamega Primary School tragedy.



