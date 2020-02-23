Sunday February 23, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has pledged to root out corruption once and for all.





The President expressed his intention after he joined Catholic faithful in marking the beginning of the 40 days lent period at Subuki Shrine.





According to reports, the President reiterated the need for corruption to be fought foremost at the individual level.





"The fight against graft should start with all of us at a personal level."



"We have to look at ourselves first as agents of change.”





“If we all responsibly play our roles, we shall be able to address the problems facing our country," said Uhuru.





However, his statement of intent did not come without conditions as Archbishop Philip Anyolo clarified this to the President.





The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) chairman said that the Judiciary also has a part to play in ensuring that a culture of truth takes root in the justice system.





Anyolo further expressed his concern about the untold deaths, suffering, and desperation that characterize the landscape of the country even as people struggle to access basic human needs.





These sentiments came in the wake of the suspicious death of Sergeant Kipyegon on Thursday who was found with a single bullet to his head.





It is believed that Kenei was killed over what he knew about the Sh40 billion military scam that has roped in Deputy President William Ruto and former CS Rashid Echesa.





"It is unfortunate to see resources set aside for common good being used for personal gain.”



“Such acts have broken the hopes of many youths who now feel they are meant to do the same," said Anyolo.



