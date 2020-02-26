Wednesday February 26, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta is working day and night to ensure that he leaves a solid legacy once he exits his political seat in 2022.





The President and his newfound political friend, Raila Odinga are already burning the midnight oil trying to ensure the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is implemented before the 2022 presidential elections.





According to Uhuru and Raila, the BBI will address issues of mega corruption, poverty and ethnic inclusivity.

However, one of the BBI proposals has shocked Kenyans after it emerged that Uhuru and Raila want to kill Kiambu County and join it with Nairobi County.





Under the BBI, the two Counties will be amalgamated and Thika Town and Ruiru towns will be under Nairobi metropolis which will be headed by the Prime Minister.



