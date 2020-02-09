Sunday, February 9, 2020 - Kenya's 3rd President, Mwai Kibaki, paid his last respects to his predecessor, Daniel Arap Moi, at Parliament Buildings on Sunday Morning.





Kibaki was driven into Parliament Building at exactly 11:30am where Mzee Moi’s body is laying in state.





However, Kibaki’s family requested privacy when the former President viewed the body of his predecessor.



