Monday February 10, 2020

-Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) is issuing an hourly briefing on the preparation for the burial of late former President Daniel Arap Moi who will buried in Kabarak on Wednesday.





On Monday morning, Deputy President William Ruto was briefed by Brigadier Willy Wesonga of the Kenya Defence Forces at his office.





A photo shared on social media showed the two in deep conversation.





Dr William Ruto seemed to listen as Wesonga filled him in on what was happening.

Wesonga is the chief Provost at the DE fence Headquarters in Nairobi.





The photo emerged even as a number of Kenyans claimed that Ruto has been sidelined in the preparations for the final rites of his political mentor.





The reports claimed that Interior CS Fred Matiang’i was in charge of all the preparations in the absence of President Uhuru Kenyatta who was not in the country when Moi was pronounced dead on Tuesday last week.



