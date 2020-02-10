Monday February 10, 2020 -A good number of African Head of States are expected into the country for the burial of former President Daniel Arap Moi.





Speaking on Sunday at Moi's Kabarak home, Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho said the country was prepared to host 10 Heads of State





"We are prepared to host the heads of state. We will get the confirmation today from the Foreign Affairs ministry," Kibicho said.





Kibicho is part of a steering committee created by President Uhuru Kenyatta to work on the burial plans.





He noted that preparations at Kabarak were going on smoothly, and that more than 30,000 people will be accommodated at Kabarak grounds.





He asked those attending the funeral to adhere to instructions from the security team.





“We are prepared to host over 30,000 people. We can assure the country that the plans are going on smoothly,” he said.



