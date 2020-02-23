Sunday February 23, 2020- Deputy president William Ruto has a cult like following in Mt Kenya region going by what happened in Laikipia on Saturday when he visited the expansive county to launch development projects.





Speaking during a church service and a school empowerment programme, the Deputy President said it was the wish of President Uhuru Kenyatta that Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) unifies and puts Kenya on a progressive lane.





He added that the BBI version, as advocated for by the President, was never meant to undermine or infringe the rights of Kenyans or any community.





“So, why are some leaders pushing for a model of BBI that goes against the spirit of the inclusivity and development of our country?”





Dr Ruto said Kenyans were free to seek leadership positions, live and invest in any part of the country.





During the tour thousands of Mt Kenya electorate turned for his meetings that shocked the National Intelligence Service (NIS).





In Laikipia County, Ruto was welcomed by huge crowd and he was almost caught up in a stampede of people trying to greet him.





During the Laikipia tour , Ruto was accompanied by former Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri, Senators Kindiki Kithure (Tharaka Nithi), John Kinyua (Laikipia), MPs Gitonga Murugara (Tharaka), John Kiarie (Dagoretti South), Martha Wangari (Gilgil), James Gakuya (Embakasi North) and Kirimi Nguchine (Central Imenti).





Others were Geoffrey King’ang’i (Mbeere South), Beatrice Nkatha (Tharaka Nithi Women Rep), Charles Kamuren (Baringo South), Michael Muchira (Oljororok), Patrick Mariru (Laikipia West), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu) and former Laikipia Governor Joshua Irungu.





The Kenyan DAILY POST





