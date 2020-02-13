Thursday, February 13, 2020 - As the novel Coronavirus outbreak continues to wreak havoc in China, veteran actor Jackie Chan has promised to reward whoever develops an antidote vaccine for this deadly virus with a cool one million Chinese Yuan (Approx. Sh14.4 million).





The 65-years-old veteran actor made the announcement on his Weibo account, one of the most popular social media platform in China.





“Science and technology is key to overcoming the virus, and I believe many people have the same thought as me and hope that an antidote can be developed as soon as possible.





"I have a naïve idea now, no matter which individual or organization develops the antidote, I want to thank them with 1 million Yuan,” Jackie Chan said.





Since the outbreak of the virus in Wuhan city of China, at least 1,357 have died with more than 60,000 cases confirmed worldwide.





The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the virus that has been dubbed COVID-19, a global emergency.





On Wednesday, 242 people died from the coronavirus in the Chinese province of Hubei - the deadliest day of the outbreak so far.



