Sunday, February 9, 2020

-Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, is among Kenyans who are praying that late former President Daniel Arap Moi goes to hell over the atrocities he committed during his 24-year rule.





Moi ‘s tyrannical rule started in 1978 and he ruled with an iron fist until 2002 when he retired as President after losing the election to former President Mwai Kibaki.





Many Kenyans especially intellectuals were cursing Moi saying he was the man behind abject poverty, collapse healthcare, and corrupt education system.





One of those intellectuals is US-based Kenya scholar, Prof Makau Mutua, who said Moi was a dictator who should be rotting in hell with Satan.





In an article in one of the local dailies on Sunday, Prof Makau said Moi will go to hell with dictators like Mobutu Sese Seko( Zaire) and Sadam Hussein ( Iraq).





“Moi’s name will forever be printed in the sands of time along with his fellow dictators – Zaire’s Mobutu Sese Seko, Iraq’s Saddam Hussein, Chile’s Augusto Pinochet, Philippine’s Ferdinand Marcos, Somalia’s Siad Barre, Ethiopia’s Mengistu Haile Mariam, and Romania’s Nicolai Ceausescu. Those will undoubtedly be his roommates in the afterlife,” Makau wrote.



