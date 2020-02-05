February 5, 2020 – The death of former President Daniel arap Moi shook the entire nation.





President Uhuru Kenyatta bore the heavy burden of announcing it and ordering a 14-day mourning period.





His son, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi , spent most of his time close to his father.

Impeccable sources detailed Moi's last 102 days and gave an insight on his last conversation with Gideon.





During Moi's last days, retired African Inland Church Bishop Silas Yego made numerous visits to Moi and administered the last Holy Communion on Friday, January 31 after spending almost five hours with him.





This was reportedly Moi's last wish.





Sources revealed that it was also the last conversation Moi had with his youngest son Gideon, asking him to ensure that Yego, who retired in mid-January 2020, would offer him the last sacrament and say a special prayer for him.





This was before Moi, a devoted and longest-serving African Inland Church member, reportedly lost his voice.





Gideon also took the mandate and directed who would visit Moi, and those who wanted to give company to Mzee had to go through him.





On Sunday afternoon, February 2, President Uhuru Kenyatta passed by to check on Moi, joining a list of notable individuals such as AU envoy Raila Odinga , Interior CS Fred Matiang'i.



