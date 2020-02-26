Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - The Director of Security and Safety at University of Nairobi has been called out on social media after he wrote an insensitive memo to students, following rampant cases of robbery and rape involving female students.





Just recently, a female student was robbed and raped by three men in the wee hours of the morning while coming from a drinking spree.





The men reportedly snatched her handbag and then raped her in turns.

Instead of consoling the victim, the Director of Security at the University wrote an insensitive memo that was addressed to students, accusing the female student who was raped of recklessness.



He insinuated that female students are being raped because of recklessness.





See the memo that has been deemed insensitive.



