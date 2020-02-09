0 , ,
A+ A-
Sunday, February 9, 2020 - We hope you made good money yesterday from our tips.

Our tips have over 90% success rate and today we have selected 15 football matches and their likely outcome and they have awesome odds.

See the tips below and play responsibly.


ES1 (14:00) Espanyol v Mallorca -1 Go Here>>>

EPL (17:00) Sheffield United v Bournemouth -1x

IT1 (17:00) Napoli v Lecce –Over 2.5

DE1 (17:30) B. Monchengladbach v FC Koln -1

TU1 (18:00) Esperance v US Tataouline -1

ES1 (18:00) Osasuna v Real Madrid -2

GR1 (19:00) PAOK v OFI -1Go Here>>>

TR1 (19:00) Kasimpasa v Galatasaray- 2

EPL (19:30) Man City v West Ham –Over 3.5

DE1 (20:00) Bayern v Leipzig –Over 2.5

IT1 (20:00) Parma v Lazio – X2 Go Here>>>

PT1 (20:30) Sporting CP v Partimonense -1

IT1 (22:45) Inter v AC Milan -1

FR1 (23:00) PSG v Lyon -1

ES1 (23:00) Real Betis v FC Barcelona-GG

GOOD LUCK Go Here>>>
Loading...
Share to:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top