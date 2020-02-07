Friday February 7, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is currently in the United States, has revealed how people close to him opposed his handshake with National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga.





Uhuru, who made a speech at the National Prayer Breakfast in the US, said some of his allies including his deputy, William Ruto, told him not to reach out to Raila at a time when the country was burning.





"I was surrounded by people who said we have power, why the hell do we have to talk to those guys,” Uhuru told the delegates.

The father of the nation s aid he had indicated to the people around him that he wanted to reach out to Raila not to discuss sharing of power, but to talk about the reasons why Kenyans fight after elections.





"It just happened that Raila was also thinking along the same lines, but the problem was that he was also surrounded by people who told him that he must grab power," he said.





Raila, who also addressed the gathering, said that he was also hesitant to meet Uhuru because the people around him were not for it.





"After long discussions, he came driving himself and I also went driving myself," he said.



