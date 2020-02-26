Thursday, February 27, 2020- Kenyans have raised alarm over after the government cleared 239 passengers from China to go home to self-quarantine.





The majority of Kenyans reckon that the government is being reckless as this could expose Kenyans to the killer coronavirus that has killed over 3000 people in China alone.





This Uber driver ferrying the Chinese nationals to their houses from JKIA did not take any chances after he was spotted wearing a face mask.





Shockingly, the Chinese nationals who are supported to go and self-quarantine for two weeks were not wearing any safety gear.





This is even though this COVID-19 has been found to spread from one person to another before the symptoms manifest.





May God help us!





See the photo below.











