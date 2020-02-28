Friday, February 28, 2020 - As the novel Coronavirus continues to spread rapidly world over, people have been forced to take precautions to avoid being infected.





A case in point is this barber who has come up with a creative way to go about his business while minimizing contact with his clients.





The video shows the barber attending to a client in his shop while wearing a face mask and using a shaving machine attached to a meter-long pole.





More than 83,000 people in at least 47 countries have been infected with over 3,000 deaths reported.





Watch the video below.