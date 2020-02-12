Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - This Inooro TV journalist is the butt of all jokes on social media over this incident while he was covering the funeral of former President Daniel Moi in Kabarak.





The reporter was reporting live when a police officer on a horse passed by.





The horse passed too close to his comfort forcing him to jump out of set drawing laughter from the police officer.





The officer could be heard asking him why he’s panicking.





Watch the hilarious video below.