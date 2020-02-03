Monday February 3, 2020 - A youthful MP from Nyanza region is the talk of town after he confronted former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's intentions on the Building Bridges Initiative.





Speaking at Kisii Itierio Cathedral, South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro claimed that Raila was being used to cleanse leaders he alleged were corrupt.





"We have now seen the genuine BBI supporters and those using the initiative for personal gains.”





“Most of those using the initiative for their own gains are corrupt governors.”





"These days, when you are a corrupt governor, you are cleansed by blood from Bondo.”





“That is what's destroying our Kenya today," claimed the first-time MP.





"If you are a corrupt governor, all you have to do is shake hands with Baba (Raila) at Capitol Hill and you will be cleansed," he continued.





Osoro had accompanied Deputy President William Ruto to the consecration of the second Diocesan Bishop Rev Joseph Omwoyo Ombasa as the Bishop of Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kenya (E.L.C.K), South West Diocese in Itierio, Kisii.





On his part, Ruto called on leaders from all political divides to work together for the betterment of the citizens' lives.





"It is not time for bravado and positioning that only help to create divisions.”





“Let us work together and be patient with one another," he stated.



