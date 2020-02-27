Thursday February 27, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has weighed in on the takeover of Nairobi County by the national Government.





Through his social media platforms, the DP called upon various stakeholders to support the agreement that had been signed by Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko and the national Government to ensure that Nairobi residents receive services efficiently.





"The management of Nairobi City County has been a major source of concern for the Government of Kenya and Nairobians.”









"The President met with the Council of Governors and IBEC [Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council] chairs in consultation with other actors to facilitate the agreements signed.”





“All actors should support this effort to ensure our city functions," Ruto said.





This comes even as his allies led by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, faulted President Uhuru Kenyatta’s takeover of Nairobi City County, vowing to fight the move in the Senate.



