Friday February 7, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto was caught unaware after hearing on television, like any other Kenyan, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i declaring Tuesday February 11th a National Holiday.





Matiang’i gazetted Tuesday, February 11th as a National Holiday in honour of the late retired President, Daniel Arap Moi.





Ruto was following a brief by the Head of Public Service, Joseph Kinyua, at the Office of the President when he received news about the holiday and what Matiang’i had done to make it official.





At first, Ruto could not believe his ears because such an important announcement ought to have emanated from his office as the Deputy President and not from the office of a mere CS.





Matiang’i took charge of the burial arrangements of the late Moi having been put in charge by President Uhuru Kenyatta himself who is away in the US.





Since taking over, Matiang’i has continued to humiliate Ruto by sidelining him in the burial plans.



