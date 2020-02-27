Thursday February 27, 2020 - Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Raychelle Omamo, has irked members of the National Assembly’s Defense Committee after she responded rudely to why the Government allowed 239 passengers aboard a China Southern Airlines to disembark at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport despite the coronavirus threat.





Asked on the nationalities and the origin of the 239 passengers, who arrived in Kenya on Wednesday, Omamo said:





“The flight that touched down in the country yesterday, was subjected to WHO requirements before it was allowed in Kenya.”





“All the passengers were asked to self-quarantine.”





“It is quite difficult to respond to certain questions.”





“Given some of the passengers were wearing face masks, I wouldn’t be able to tell if they were from India, China, Elgeyo-Marakwet or Kisumu,”





Belgut MP, Nelson Koech, who is a member of the foreign relations committee, termed Omamo’s answers as “underwhelming and sickening”.





When asked about whether she knows the dangers of the Coronavirus, Omamo said that she doesn’t know the danger posed by the deadly disease.





“I don’t have the capacity and knowledge to go into the intricacies of the disease,” Omamo said.



