Wednesday February 26, 2020 – Beleaguered lawyer Miguna Miguna has reacted angrily to a deal signed President Uhuru Kenyatta, through Devolution CS, Eugene Wamalwa, and Nairobi Governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko, that handed the National Government the management of Nairobi County.





In a statement, Miguna faulted Uhuru for illegally taking over Nairobi without following the due process and well as Sonko for being a coward.











He noted that the Constitution does not authorize two individuals to sit in a room and transfer functions from one level of government to another.





"Article 187 of the Constitution does not authorize 2 individuals to sit in a room and transfer functions from one level of government to the other.”





“It authorises governments to transfer functions legally through legislation via Parliament and the respective County Assembly," Miguna Miguna's statement read in part.





