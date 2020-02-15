Saturday February 15, 2020 -Deputy President William Ruto’s eldest daughter, June Ruto, has been linked to the Sh 40 billion arms deal scandal where former Sports Cabinet Secretary, Richard Echesa, was arrested over the scandal.





In the scandal, Echesa convinced directors of Eco Advanced Technologies LLC in Poland that he can connect them win a tender of Sh 40 billion to supply arms to Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).





In exchange, Echesa demanded a kickback of sh 4 billion which is equivalent to 10 percent of the value of the tender.





The company’s directors visited Kenya’s consulate in Poland and it where they met Ruto’s daughter, June, who also convinced the directors that the Sh 40 billion tender was valid.





June is in C harge D' Affaire in Warsaw, Poland and she was said to be the facilitator of the deal.





After confirming the authenticity of the deal, the directors wired Sh 11.5 million to Echesa and they were planning to wire another Sh 52 million on Thursday before they realised the deal was a con game.





Sources Ruto and his daughter were aware of the deal and they were expecting billions from the deal.



