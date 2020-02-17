Monday, February 17, 2020 - Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi treated his sexy Kikuyu dish, Haentel Wanjiru, to a romantic Valentine's date.





The flashy Governor presented the young lady who is a wannabe model with expensive designer gifts from famous designer brands such as Gucci and Louis Vuitton.





Kingi and Haentel have been involved in a secret affair for several years.





The Kenyan DAILY POST understands that the pretty lady moves around with bodyguards and the Governor frequents her residence in the upmarket Nairobi.

See photo of the expensive gifts that she received from Kingi, who is a well known womanizer with a stringent of slay queen girlfriends in the city .















