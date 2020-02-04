Tuesday, February 4, 2020 - Kenya’s second and longest serving President Daniel Arap Moi is dead.





Mzee Moi passed away on Tuesday morning at Nairobi Hospital aged 95.





President Uhuru ordered the Late Mzee Moi be accorded a State Funeral, with all appropriate Civilian and Full Military Honours being rendered and observed.









This rare video of former US President Ronald Reagan, singing praise on Mzee Moi when he hosted him at the White House in 1987 shows how the world leaders regarded him despite his tyrannical rule.





Watch the video below.



