Tuesday February 4, 2020 - KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, shocked Kenyans on Tuesday when he announced the death of his father, retired President Daniel Arap Moi.





Moi, 95, died at the Nairobi Hospital at around 5.20 am.





Deputy President William Ruto was among senior Government officials who sent condolences to the family.





Ruto hailed the former President for setting a good precedence to his successors by submitting himself to the constitutional presidential limits.





Dr. Ruto said that the former President willingly relinquished power thereby entering into a dignified retirement.





"He submitted himself to presidential term limits and graciously entered into retirement and God blessed him with a long life afterwards," Ruto said.





Ruto‘s remarks seemed to be mocking President Uhuru Kenyatta who is planning to stick to power even after his tenure ends in 2022.





There is rumour among his peers that the President is too young to retire and he should serve another term or be appointed Prime Minister.



