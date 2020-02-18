Tuesday, February 18, 2020 – Ugandan socialite and businesswoman, Zari Hassan, has wowed netizens with how she dealt with a troll who called her a prostitute.





It all started after the mother of five and Diamond Platinumz’s baby mama, shared a photo on Instagram flaunting her lavish lifestyle when the troll identified as Cute_NaomiTz, asked her if she had stopped “selling her pudesh”.





“Vipi umeacha Umalaya siku hizi,” wrote the troll.





This did not go down well with Zari who is known for her savage clapbacks.





She responded: “ tukiuza K*ma nizako ndo zinateseka ama tunakuombanga kutusafishia?”





The coward did not have a comeback and retreated to the cocoon where she emerged from.





