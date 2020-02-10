Tuesday February 11, 2020- Former President Daniel arap Moi is dead and messages of condolences seem to shower his reign with unmatched praise.





Moi, who was 95 when he made his last breath, wielded power and instilled fear across sectors during his reign that one could not dare challenge and survive.





One of those who was detained during the Moi’s regime was former Subukia MP , Koigi wamwere who was incarcerated for 13 years for opposing the Nyayo regime.





However during his last days of leadership, Moi called Koigi and his wife and he asked them to forgive him.





He also gave them 50 acres of land and the former President also promised to educate all Koigi children at Kabarak University for free.





“Former President-Daniel Moi gave Koigi Wamwere 50 acres of land, a car and educated his first Son at Kabarak..... why is he bitter with him,” former Cabinet Secretary , Fred Ngumo told journalists on Monday.





Despite all this Koigi has maintained that he will never forgive him for detaining him for 13 years.



