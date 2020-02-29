Saturday, February 29, 2020 -A notorious gang that is behind a spate of crime in Vihiga County has been cornered.





The gang of 5 is said to be invading villages around Vihiga County where they steal and maim innocent Kenyans.





They were arrested and their faces paraded on social media after engaging police officers in cat and mouse games.



They are staring at a possible life sentence after law enforcers pressed robbery with violence and murder charges against them.





Here are photos of the gang members, some of whom are in their twenties.























