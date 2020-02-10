Tuesday February 11, 2020- Renowned Nairobi city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has revealed how Safaricom Ltd was forced to part with 15 percent kickback to be allowed to operate in Kenya in the late 1990s.





When Safaricom was launched, late former President Moi demanded a kickback of 15 percent and this was through his company, Mobitelea.





According to Ahmednasir, Moi demanded the kickback from Michael Joseph who is currently the acting CEO of the giant telco.





“HISTORY at times is too CRUEL. Just see Michael Joseph congratulating BABA MOI for his vision when both MEN couldn't explain the KICKBACK of 15% of Safaricom given to a company called MOBITELEA...Michael has no sense of SHAME,” Ahmednasir said.





Ahmednasir is among legal scholars and members of the intelligentsia who have termed Moi’s 24 year regime as corrupt and dictatorial.



