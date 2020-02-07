Friday, February 7, 2020 - Rogue pastors who run private churches have turned religion into a business.





They fool their brainwashed congregants through stage managed miracles and then ask for tithes and offerings, which they use to finance their flashy lives.





Another video that shows the level of madness in the mushrooming churches that are spread across Africa has emerged.





These brainwashed faithful were being taught by their pastor how to walk through fire in hell during the big rapture.





Watch.