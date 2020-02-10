Tuesday February 11, 2020- The country is currently in mourning following the death of former President Daniel Moi.





Moi, 95, died last week at the Nairobi Hospital after falling ill for some time.





Following his death, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered flag to be raised half-mast and the military to take over Moi’s burial plans.





However when, military officers took over at Lee Funeral they ordered the facility to remove any body in the facility and store it in another place.





The soldiers argued that since Moi was their Commander in Chief, no civilian is allowed to be near him even during death.





“I am told the day Moi's body was taken to Lee Funeral Home all other bodies were removed and the military camped there day and night guarding the body of the Former President alone. It suddenly became a state facility with no idlers entertained,” said an impeccable source.



