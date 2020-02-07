Friday February 7, 2020 - The Kalenjin Council of Elders chairman, John Seii, has said a few Kalenjin community cultural practices will be observed during the burial of former President Daniel Arap Moi in Kabarak, Nakuru County, on Tuesday.





Addressing journalists on Thursday, Seii said that the former President should have been buried at night, so that he would 'awaken' to the sun.





However, Seii said since Moi was a staunch Christian, his religion will be respected and some of the rites will not be conducted.

"That means Moi should be buried in the afternoon before sunset."



"He can’t be buried during the sunrise or the sunset."



"However, he will be buried in the afternoon,” Seii said.





Moi's burial will reflect Christian, Kalenjin and State practices — mostly Christian.





“Culture has remained rigid but we are being forced to do away with some practices."



"The burial of our people is no longer a local or tribal issue but in this case a national issue,” he said.



