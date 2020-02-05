Wednesday February 5, 2020 - Late former President Daniel Arap Moi is one of the richest individuals in Kenya with an estimated wealth running into hundreds of billions of shillings.





Records show that the former President, who ruled Kenya with an iron fist for 24 years, had an accumulated wealth of at least Sh310.2 billion ($3 billion).





Moi, 95, had interests in agri-business, security, construction, real estate, transport, education, hotel industry, banking, aviation, manufacturing, and media.





In the media, Moi owns the Standard Group which holds Kenya Television Network, Standard Newspaper, Vybez Radio, Spice FM, Radio Maisha.





In real estate, Moi owns Sielei Properties Ltd, Chester House, Mugoya Construction, Regent Management, Paradise Holdings, Homestead Enterprises, Gateway Properties and Courtyard Property Investment.





Moi’s family also has shares in Equatorial Bank, Giro Bank, Giant Forex Bureau, Sovereign Group, Trans National Bank, First American Bank and Equity Stockbrokers.





Moi, together with Biwott’s family, also owns a huge chunk of Safaricom Plc.





This is a small part of his wealth and sources said that he also owns several houses in the US, Britain, South Africa and Australia.



