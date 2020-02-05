Wednesday, February 5, 2020

-KANU chairman, Gideon Moi is a big liar if what he has been telling his late father former President Daniel Moi is anything to go by.





Gideon, who is also the Baringo Senator was Moi’s favourite son and he had with mzee until he took his last breath on Tuesday morning.





According to impeccable sources, senior Moi was suffering an acute memory loss and Gideon used this to his advantage.





In one instance, Gideon lied to his father that he is President Uhuru Kenyatta ‘s deputy and that is why he barred Deputy President William Ruto from visiting his father in Kabarak last year.





“After Gideon Moi cheated his father that he is the DP of Kenya, his father appointed him to be the Chancellor of Kabarak University. Gideon Moi then closed all avenues that could lead Ruto not to see him, until his demise now Gideon Moi has accepted everyone to visit them as orphans,” said the source.





To cement this, Dr Ruto on Tuesday visited the Moi’s family and he was not barred.



