Friday, February 21, 2020-

This lady has taken to social media and advised fellow women to walk out of toxic marriages.





She shared photos to show how she has progressed after divorcing her abusive husband.





When she was married, she looked like a village girl but after divorcing her husband, she seems to be eating life with a big spoon.





She has transformed from a village girl to a high budget slay queen.





See photos.













See when she was married.













She then transformed to this after walking out of the toxic marriage.



