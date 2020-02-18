Tuesday February 18, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has shed more light to the Ksh40 billion fraudulent arms deal scandal that saw former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa arrested and charged alongside three other individuals; Daniel Otieno Omondi, Clifford Okoth Onyango and Kennedy Oyoo.





In a comprehensive statement signed by the DP's communication secretary David Mugonyi on Monday, details of Ruto and his top aides' whereabouts on the day Echesa allegedly met the Polish arms dealers at his Harambee House Annex office were disclosed.





CCTV footage had surfaced, showing that Echesa accompanied by two representatives of Eco Advanced Technologies LLC had arrived at Harambee House Annex on Thursday, February 13, at 9.39 a.m. before they left 23 minutes later.





In his statement, Ruto asserted that at the time of the meeting, he was working from his Karen office alongside his Personal Assistant Farouk Kibet , Chief of Staff Ken Osinde and Private Secretary, Reuben Maiyo .





The statement further claimed that at Ruto's Harambee House Annex office, Echesa and the two individuals who accompanied him were ushered into a public waiting room before being informed that the Deputy President didn't have an appointment scheduled with them.





Chief of staff Ken Osinde, private secretary Reuben Maiyo and personal assistant Farouk Kibet were not in Harambee House Annex on the material day as alleged by the media.





After leaving the Karen office, Ruto headed straight to Murang'a for a funeral service attended by leaders including Kandara MP Alice Wahome , Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwah and Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen .





The Kenyan DAILY POST



