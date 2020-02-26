Wednesday February 26, 2020 - As investigations into the mysterious death of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei continue to gain momentum, details have emerged indicating that the officer was not in good terms with Deputy President William Ruto's aides.





Reports indicate that Kenei had a frosty relationship with Ruto's aides, especially his Personal Assistant, Farouk Kibet, and at one point contemplated seeking a transfer from Harambee Annex just months before his death.





Reports revealed that the relationship between the deceased and a section of the DP's close allies at Harambee Annex was so dire that the officer was often left exposed.





Kenei's decision to leave Ruto's office for a different workstation is said to have been quashed by a Cabinet Secretary believed to be close to the DP.









The unnamed CS reportedly convinced the late Police Sergeant to stay at Harambee Annex assuring him that Ruto had a lot of confidence in him and that he will occupy a plum position in the DP's Government should he ascend to power in 2022.





The late officer was on duty when embattled former Sports CS Rashid Echesa and his partners visited Harambee Annex and is said to have ushered them in.





The move reportedly rattled some of Ruto's assistants who wondered how Echesa gained entry into the office without their knowledge.





When the suspects were nabbed by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the relationship between Kenei and Ruto's aides worsened.





Detectives, however, believe the officer's decision to allow Echesa's team in was influenced by a high-ranking official.





The revelations are now guiding investigators in their quest to unravel culprits behind the death of the 33-year-old officer.



