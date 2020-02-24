



Monday February 24, 2020 - The mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei has led to investigations to establish the cause of the officer's death.





The sergeant, who was a security detail attached to the DP Ruto's office in Harambee House Annex, was found dead on Thursday, February 20, 2020.





DCI detectives have, since then, been pursuing any leads that may result in the arrest of suspects implicated in Kenei's death.











A source from the DCI revealed that the writing on the suicide note allegedly penned by the officer did not match the handwriting in his notebook.





The alleged suicide note which read "Call my cousin Ben and brother" had been relied upon to arrive at the initial cause of death as a suicide.





The officers will continue their search for clues using ballistic tests on the Jericho pistol and the cartridges found in the officer's home to determine whether the gun was used to kill the officer.





Kenei's phone data will also be analyzed in the investigations as well as his personal belongings and swabs from his house.



