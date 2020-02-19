



Wednesday February 19, 2020 - Embattled former Cabinet Secretary, Rashid Echesa, has opened up on his meeting at Deputy President William Ruto's office.





Speaking during an interview, Echesa made it clear that visiting DP Ruto's office was not a crime, adding that the two were close friends who did not need formal channels to meet.





"The Deputy President is my friend.”





“We’ve been friends for a very long time.”





“I don't even need an appointment to see the DP," he emphasized.





He then went on to deny having had any dealings with American businessman Stanley Kozlowski - the man he is alleged to have swindled.





According to Echesa, However, the American businessman was in Kenya on a tourist visa and didn't have a work permit to enable him to transact any form of business in the first place.





"Stan has been my friend for the last six years.”





“Stan’s mother knows me as his friend.”





“My mother knows Stan, my family knows him as well," he stated.





“I have never known that Stan has been doing business around here because to my understanding, I knew he did not have a working permit," he further added.





Echesa categorically denied having received any payment from the American, daring anyone who had evidence of the contrary to come forward.





The Kenyan DAILY POST