Monday February 24, 2020 - On Sunday, Garissa town was a beehive of activities after proponents of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) camped in the northern town to popularise the initiative.





Orange Democratic Movement party leader, Raila Odinga, and his troops arrived in the town early to familiarise themselves with the surrounding.





However, when the rally started, leader after leader spoke about how BBI will eradicate corruption, create employment and address the issue of ethnic inclusivity.





But as leaders were speaking, crowds started shouting the name of Deputy President William Ruto who was 1,000 kilometers away in a small village in Embu County.





“Ruto Ruto Ruto!” the crowd charged sending BBI organisers and some security agents into panic mode.





Here is a video clip showing how Ruto dominated the Garissa BBI rally even in absentia.