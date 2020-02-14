Friday February 14, 2020 - Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has claimed that he was ejected from the late President Daniel arap Moi's burial at his Kabarak home on February 12.





Taking to social media, the vocal legislator made it clear that he was not chased away from Moi's graveyard by any member of the late President's family but the Personal Assistant to Gideon Moi.





"It is true that I was ejected out of Mzee Moi's graveyard area in Kabarak, but I want to make it clear that I was chased by a group of men led by one Peter Chelang'a " he said.





"I was not chased out by any member of the Moi family," he reiterated.

Sudi intimated that the PA was also linked to yet another infamous Kabarak incident involving Deputy President William Ruto.





"Peter is the same conman who was present in Kabarak when DP Ruto was blocked from accessing Mzee Moi. Rest in peace Agui," continued Sudi's post.





The DP was accompanied by Energy CS, Charles Keter , Ainabkoi MP, William Chepkut, and lawyer Stephen Kipkenda .





A statement from the late President's office said that DP Ruto and his guests were welcome and served lunch but were not allowed to see the former President because their visit coincided with a routine physical exercise with his doctors.





Kanu Secretary-General, Nick Salat , and Tiaty MP William Kamket, who spoke for the Baringo Senator, suggested that the DP was to blame for the botched visit at the time.





Salat made it clear that the late Moi's life had an elaborate and well-defined structure that clearly defined how his meetings were conducted.



