Monday February 10, 2020 - Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen pointed President Uhuru Kenyatta in the direction that he believes he should take to secure his legacy.





Venting on social media, Murkomen took stock of the projects that the Jubilee party had undertaken in President Kenyatta's second term.





He indicated Uhuru was nearing the end of his term, and while he had managed to achieve a lot, there was still ground to cover in other sectors.





"Today is the end of the third quarter of President Kenyatta’s administration.”





“Tomorrow is the beginning of the second half of the second term and the last quarter of his 10 years’ [sic] tenure of office.”









“Under the Jubilee administration, a lot has happened which is often underrated," he wrote.





He praised the efforts by the Jubilee government in the sectors of electricity connectivity, transport, and infrastructure, expanded technical education, the transition to secondary schools and more.





However, he indicated that there were places where the President needed to set his sights on to ensure that his legacy was well protected even when he left office.





"What is urgently needed is to improve our economic growth and support the manufacturing sector to ensure we deal with rampant unemployment among the youth.”





“ I believe under the big 4 agenda HE U.Kenyatta will steer the nation to urgently deal with unemployment and reduce the cost of living," he wrote.





Murkomen also indicated that he had the hopes that the future would be much better if the President directed his attention to some of the areas he had highlighted.





"My wishes, prayers, and dreams are that by the time President Kenyatta retires our economy will have achieved double-digit growth and unemployment will be an all-time low.”





“If the President can achieve the above in the remainder of his term then he will leave behind a great legacy," he stated.





Murkomen also insisted on the unity of the country as a pillar that President Kenyatta should hinge his legacy on as his term draws to a close.





"The country will be united and violence will be a thing of the past if everyone is benefiting from the state and everyone has a stake in the economy.”





“The greatest cause of violence is inequality.”





“My fear is that if we only unite the elite and forget the troubled masses we will know no peace," he concluded.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



