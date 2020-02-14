Friday February 14, 2020 - Kandara Member of Parliament, Alice Wahome, has sued the Ministry of Interior for withdrawing her security detail.





Wahome, through her lawyers, lodged a case against Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, and Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, for withdrawing her police bodyguards.





The Kandara legislator indicated that all police bodyguards who were attached to her were recalled and no information had been relayed to her on the reason for the security withdrawal.





According to court papers, Wahome, who is allied to Deputy President William Ruto, said that she was neither charged nor informed of any investigations being conducted against her on suspicion of having committed any crimes.

She hinted that her radical comments against President Uhuru Kenyatta on January 3rd, contributed to her current woes.





“The petitioner believes that the arbitrary action and its timing when the petitioner has recently made remarks directed to the government in respect of impunity and bad governance is meant to harass and intimidate the petitioner from the political stand and position she has taken,” read the petition.





The MP also stated that as a consequence of the security withdrawal, she is unable to effectively undertake her constitutional role to locals at her constituency.





The legislator also allayed that she is living in fear of attacks based on the nature of her duties as a parliamentarian representing Kandara Constituency.





Besides, she lives in constant fear as some people allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga are after her life.





"A man called me last week and threatened to kill me."



"Some leaders allied to Kieleweke are after my life and, should my constituents fail to locate me, they should be interrogated over my whereabouts," remarked Wahome.



