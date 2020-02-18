Tuesday February 18, 2020 – Barely a week after the burial of his father, the late former President Daniel arap Moi, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has hit the ground running in a bid to solidify his support base across the country ahead of the 2022 Presidential contest.





Speaking during an interview on Spice FM, KANU Secretary General, Nick Salat, revealed that the Gideon Moi led party is on a revival path to recapture its past glory.





He said that executive leaders of the oldest party have been considering options to rebrand it as they team up with like-minded individuals.





He said that they are working with the youth to accommodate them as they seek a new party outlook to attract the vast population of young people.





According to Salat, some of the changes may affect the colours and emblems of the party.





“We may just slightly tinker with the Jogoo to relate with the youth.”





“We have a couple of designs once we make a decision we will present it to the country and say that this is our new Jogoo,” he said.





At the same time, Salat said that they were working with other parties supporting the Building Bridges Initiative so that the country can achieve the elusive inclusivity that has not been witnessed since the exit of KANU regime.



